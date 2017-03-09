This post was originally published on April 22, 2016.
Like mom jeans, it's a little funny when a stereotype sparks a fashion obsession. And while it took a while to dissociate the denim style from its middle-aged wearers of the '80s (and to learn that it wasn't something all mothers wore), it finally caught on as a must-have pair of bottoms for a whole new generation.
Well, step aside, "moms," because it's time for "dad" style to share the spotlight. You know the general aesthetic we're talking about — picture President Obama in his crisp jeans and polo shirt, teeing up on a golf course in Hawaii, a fitted hat shielding his eyes. Well, that aesthetic may not be true for fathers everywhere, but baseball caps are officially mom jeans 2.0. And the item that's typically associated with little-league games and family vacations is actually becoming a must-have accessory.
In place of beanies, snapbacks, and even berets, the "dad" hat is taking center stage among celebrities and fashion folks, alike, meaning one very important thing: You'll officially never have to worry about having a bad hair day again. Yet another staple being revived thanks to normcore, these typically solid-colored, cotton pieces (and normally embroidered with some type of logo or pop-culture reference) are become a staple in a whole new way. And the best part about that? You probably already own one.
So, grab your favorite pair of worn-in mom jeans (it's a true family affair), a crew-neck sweatshirt, and some white sneakers — and just look to Drake, Kendall Jenner, or even North West for all the styling inspiration you may need. Then, click through our picks to make this look all your own.
