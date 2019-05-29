There's nothing quite like New York City in the summer. The scent of garbage slowly infiltrates the air, you curse your landlord for not putting in central A/C, and throngs of tourists replace fleeing residents. While an Aperol Spritz can take away some of the sweltering summer bummer, the best way to avoid the city's arguably worst season is by leaving the concrete jungle altogether. Of course, there's no summer escape quite like a beach rental.
But if you thought your only seaside escape was a house in the Hamptons, think again. A prime location in NYC gives you access to plenty of alternative beaches — from Fire Island to Ocean City. To make your vacation planning just a little simpler, we went ahead and collected the best beach rentals right outside of New York City. Accessible by subway, train or car in under two hours, these houses are the perfect spots to plan a quick getaway. Just be sure to book before all the weekends are taken — we wouldn't want you to waste a summer Friday.
