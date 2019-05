Summer vacation, in many of our minds, seems to be intrinsically linked to sand dunes, ocean views, and relaxing under the sun with the trendiest drink of the season in one hand and a breezy read in the other. In other words, we want to spend our days off during the summer on the beach. This summer, instead of simply daydreaming about that ideal hot-weather getaway while sitting inside our freezing-cold cubicles , we can actually make the trip happen by renting a beach-front Airbnb.