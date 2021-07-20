The Kapsul AC unit goes beyond attractive and enters the realm of futuristic hi-tech home decor. If I saw this in someone's apartment, at first glance I probably would not know what it was — now, we know it as "the future of smart air". These units, as shown on-site, can be installed safely within minutes by just one person thanks to its ergonomic, easy-to-pick-up handles and slender 7-inch height. You can also easily control a Kapsul from your phone, receive stats on air humidity, and control multiple devices at once to efficiently cool larger spaces. Once you're done with it for the summer, unlike most units, you can easily pull it out of your window and pop it under the bed until next year.