The Best Portable Air Conditioners To Buy Before Summer Heats Up

As much as we love strappy sandals and chic sunglasses, upper lip sweat usually ends up being the accessory we sport most often during summer months. But before the weather really heats up, you can make a purchase that will totally eliminate that sweat mustache so you can focus on the more flattering features of your look. We're talking about portable air conditioners.
For those stretches when you're not in the presence of central air conditioning, keep cool this summer with your own personal cooling systems. Ahead, we've collected personal A/C units that have been highly rated by Amazon customers. Bring one of these small wonders with you to a day at the beach or an outing to the park, and all eyes will be on your sweet summer look instead of on sweat. Each personal air conditioner is small enough to go anywhere without distraction.
