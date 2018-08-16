Skip navigation!
How To Sweat Less Guide
How To Sweat Less Guide
How To Make Butt Sweat Less Miserable
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Why Your Crotch Gets So Sweaty After A Workout
Cory Stieg
Aug 16, 2018
Beauty
17 Waterproof Eyeliners Beauty Editors Swear By For Summer
Us
Aug 9, 2018
Wellness
Is It Normal Not To Sweat That Much?
Kimberly Truong
Jun 20, 2018
Beauty
The One Treatment That Stopped My Excessive Sweating
As far as the body’s natural mechanisms go, sweat is a good — and necessary — thing, a means of thermoregulation that keeps your body at a healthy
by
Rachel Krause
Makeup
We Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test
We've heard plenty of ridiculous claims in the beauty industry. But the number-one assertion? Long-wear. Whether they're marketed as sweat-proof,
by
Maria Del Russo
Body
Here's What To Do When You're Really Sweaty
Feeling sweaty is never fun. Sticky thighs and pit stains? No thanks. But, with rising temperatures, it's probably going to happen a lot more often than
by
Sarah Jacoby
Beauty
Your Beach-Ready Shopping List, Because Summer's Not Over Yet
In case you missed the memo, it's already August. (We'll let that sink in for a moment.) If you're like us, you're cursing yourself for not getting your
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
The
Best
Products For Your Hair This Summer
We've reached that point in summer where our hair has launched a full-fledged rebellion against us. Frizz halos, tinted green tips, dried-out texture, you
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
7 Products To Help You Be Less Of A Sweaty Mess
Each winter, while we dream of summer, we always forget about one major thing: sweat. Hot, sticky sweat — melting our makeup, staining our clothes,
by
Gabrielle Korn
Skin Care
How To Not Break Out After Your Workout
When it comes to our faces, we don’t rely on just anyone to tell us what our skin needs to get that ever-elusive glow. Instead, we turn to skin-care
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
3 NYC It Girls Spill Their Summer Beauty Secrets
Summer beauty could sound like a paradox. When it's scorching hot out and you're doing everything you can to not melt into the subway platform, trying to
by
Aimee Blaut
Styling Tips
How To Sweat Less: 6 Tips For Staying Drier
Summer is all about al-fresco brunches, frisbee in the park, day-drinking on rooftops, and midnight adventures, which, frankly, are all impossible to
by
Connie Wang
