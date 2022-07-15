This 3-Step Deodorant System Is A Miracle For The Super Sweaty

After several weeks of using deodorant products for the first time in my life, I have to say things have been going pretty well — my pits don't smell like vinegar anymore, and I'm learning to better tame my perspiration around the clock. "I finally found something that has really changed my life. [After two weeks] my pit stains are gone and the days of dripping sweat for no reason are in the past," agrees reviewer CM, of Duradry's odor-combatting wonders. "Highly recommend if you are someone with severe hyperhidrosis." Could this be the beginning of a new life chapter for me as an Asian who now uses deodorant products? With Duradry, I'm willing to sweat the big stuff, the small stuff, and the medium stuff, knowing that I at least have body odor under decent control.