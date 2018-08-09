17 Waterproof Eyeliners Beauty Editors Swear By For Summer

Eyeliner and heat do not make for a summer love story. With all the sweat and humidity melting off your makeup, it can seem easier to skip it altogether. But, there are plenty of formulas that withstand the elements — whether you want a cat eye for an outdoor wedding or a tightline that won't fade through your grueling morning commute.
Ahead, we compiled our editors' favorite waterproof eyeliners for summer. These pencils, creams, and gels stand up to their lofty long-wearing claims, and there's one for every style and budget.