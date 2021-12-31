Transition Lenses: The Functional-Fashionable “Dad” Trend We Support

If you’re going to splurge on the extra fees associated with Transitions, you’re likely wondering about the longevity and upkeep. Luckily, it’s easy enough to take care of them. “Transitions lenses are designed to last the lifetime of your vision care prescription,” a Transitions Optical rep told me. “[They] can be cleaned like most lenses — with a lens cleaner, mild soap, or a microfiber lens cleaning cloth. Do not use window cleaner to clean your prescription eyeglasses, as it contains chemicals that could break down the coatings on your lenses. You should also be careful not to wipe your lenses with a surface that could potentially scratch your lenses, for instance, a facial tissue or paper towel. Keep your glasses in a case when not in use to prevent scratching the lenses.”