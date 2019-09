For Once, We’re Giving Dads The Fashion Credit They Deserve

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we first have to come clean. In retrospect, we've definitely shamed our dads once or twice (a year) for making some sort of fashion faux pas, Whether that be tucking their polos into jeans that come up a pinch too high or just dressing way too touristy during that last family vacation (i.e. fanny packs , too-big cargo shorts, and chunky New Balance sneakers). There's a reason the dad hat is called, well, the dad hat. But cut to now, and "ugly" dad sneakers have become such an overwhelming sensation, Balenciaga justified selling theirs for a whopping $900. (They sold out more than once, by the way.) And oversized blazers reminiscent of the '90s commuter dad look replete with a boxy briefcase in tow? Been there, done that for a few seasons now. Basically, every trend that's gained any sort of traction lately is a not-so-silent ode to dads everywhere.