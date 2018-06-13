If your dad is anything like most dads, you're aware that, well, he's one of a kind. So, when Father's Day rolls around, why not gift him a little somethin' that says "Hey, thanks for being cool." You know, for raising you and all. But really: Shopping for Father's Day isn't any easier than all the other holidays, which is why we've got you covered when it comes to finding the best present for your favorite parent (sorry, moms, you already had your day).
In the slideshow ahead, you'll find gifts that may not reflect the dad you've always known — like, the one that grills and fixes things — but Dad 2.0. No, we’re not talking about robots (though, your dad would probably find that pretty cool), rather an upgraded version of the dude you love. While their may not be any yard tools or cigars on our list, there is, however, a cool Louis Vuitton passport cover to a pair of under-$100 Everlane jeans that we swear your dad will live in. You’ll see what we mean.