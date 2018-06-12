The Perfect Father's Day Gift For Every Dad In The Zodiac

This Father's Day, we want to make sure that every dad out there gets something he wants — and something that actually fits his personality. So, we looked to the stars for a little help.
It's easy to assume that the ideal Father's Day gift is ultra-practical, like a tie, a mug, or a pair of socks. But, your dad might be a Taurus who craves something shiny for himself, or a Libra who'd rather spend time with you than receive yet another book. Your dad is sure to love whatever gift you choose, but consulting his sign can take your present beyond the basic. (And you can reserve the practical gifts for the Capricorn dads.)
Of course, not every Sagittarian dad loves the outdoors, and there are probably a few Gemini dads who aren't chatterboxes. If you find that the gift we've recommended for your dad's sun sign doesn't totally fit who he is, you can always browse based on his moon sign or rising sign.
Ahead, discover the best gift for your dad based on his sign, even if he's never read a horoscope in his life.