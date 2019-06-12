The Books To Get Your Dad If You’re Stumped For A Father’s Day Gift

Every year, I ask my dad what he wants for Father's Day. Every year, he says, "Don't get me anything." And one of the nuggets of wisdom I've accrued over the years is this: When someone says not to get them a present, never believe them.
Inevitably, I'm going to get my dad a present for Father's Day on Sunday, June 15. I could take the route I do most years: Head to Brookstonel, that land of wonders, at the mall and buy a gadget for grilling, or headphones, or a memory foam pillow.
But I won't. This year, I've decided to get my dad a book. Books are not as functional as grilling gadgets, headphones, or memory foam pillows, but they're personalized. They say to the person, "I thought you, specifically you, would enjoy this." With that in mind, here's a list of the books I've been recommending to my friends who are stumped for Father's Day gifts. These books will show you were thinking of your dad.