If it feels like you just spent a day in really close quarters with your family, you did. Mother's Day can easily feel like a marathon of brunch planning and flower coordinating, and because you're just coming down from that whirlwind, it might be difficult to give equal attention to Father's Day (it's on June 16, BTW). While it's classic American sitcom fodder to think dads don't care as much when it comes to gifts and arbitrary holidays, we're guessing that dads appreciate a name check too. Really, they deserve just as much love, and just as much swag.
We're going to stop you in your gift routine tracks, though. Many dads may revel in department store banners for lawn mower sales, but let's take a break from the practical and tried-and-true. A little nudge towards modernity never hurt anyone — and your pops might find his life enhanced by identity-protecting wallets, air fryers, and this new-fangled brand called “Everlane.” Whether you've got 25 bucks in your wallet or a slightly heftier sum (and five siblings who are willing to pitch in), ahead you'll find a gift that'll let dad know he's just as adored as the matriarch of your fam.
