Knowing all of this, and after reading many customer accounts of their near-otherworldly comfort and breathability, we’re ready to hop on the bandwagon. Plus, we’re about to enter walking and sweating season, so summer seems like a better time than ever to pull the trigger on a pair or two. But since almost every style on their website has near-flawless ratings and effusive customer praise, the purchasing decision is turning out to be a tough one. Do we want a lightweight slipper for wearing around the house for running errands, or the brand’s classic breathable wool running shoe for low-impact exercise? To answer this question, we decided to go deep. We boned up on all of the product information and combed all the reviews to determine the pros and cons of every Allbirds style, so that we can all make an informed decision about which of the tech-y kicks to add to our summer rotations.