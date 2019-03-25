11 Workout Sneakers That Cost Less Than $100

Something about seeing a fresh pair of workout shoes can bring out the Carrie Bradshaw-meets-sneaker-head in all of us. You might not need a new pair of sneakers, but the next thing you know you're dropping $180 on a pair that you swear is going to change your workout game forever.
The thing is, having the right pair of sneakers for the type of workout you do is important, because your feet need proper support to safely carry your body through an exercise routine. For example, trying to lift weights in a cushioned shoe made for running often feels like balancing on a bouncy house. And trying to run in a shoe made for lifting feels like running barefoot. But you shouldn't have to spend hundreds of dollars on special shoes, especially if you do several types of workouts.
You'd be surprised what you can get for less than $100. Ahead, we found the best sneakers for all types of workouts — from dancing to lifting. Some of them are older discounted models, and others are budget-friendly newer designs. Either way, they're all fit for your inner hypebeast.
