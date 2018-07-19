Think Nike Shoes Are Bad For Running? Their Latest Launch Might Change Your Mind

This is an exceptionally comfortable technical shoe for people at all levels, but time will tell if tapping technology from the pros will be enough to change Nike's reputation amongst runners. According to Shelley E. Kohan, assistant professor of fashion business management at the Fashion Institute of Technology, collaborating with sports professionals and building products with the latest technologies will help to build their authority in the sports world. Equally important to driving their growth, though, is "listening to the customer base and adapting product to fit the needs of the market (both pro and non-pro)," she says. Who knows? Maybe those comments and criticism will pay off after all.