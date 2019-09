Think Nike Shoes Are Bad For Running? Their Latest Launch Might Change Your Mind

I've been running in the Zoom Pegasus Turbos for a week now, and have been into them. I don't always stan Nike shoes for running, so one of my biggest questions was whether or not these would be as durable and cushioned as the shoes I usually run in. I'm not one to obsess over mile times when I go for a run, so speed isn't usually a factor when I'm choosing a shoe. These definitely feel "snappy" and are as responsive as the Adidas UltraBOOST , which I used to wear a lot. (In my less-than-scientific analysis, I did run slightly faster in these than the regular Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo — but who knows why!) So, I could definitely see them being good for speed workouts or race day.