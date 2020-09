For me, Saturdays and Sundays consist of near-constant errand running, and between morning coffee-and-croissant runs, numerous laps around the grocery store, multiple trips to the laundromat, and a leisurely walk to the park. (Meaning, I usually log a good four miles over the course of two days.) Despite being a lace-up style, the sneaker was pliant enough to easily slip on and off — a huge plus as I dashed in and out of our strictly shoe-free household. And you better believe I biked in the sneakers , too; pedaling two miles on well-trafficked city streets (while wearing my helmet , of course). Fully laced, the snuggly wool sheaths were the perfect fit for safe cycling with a low profile and enough tread to firmly grip the pedals. The light-swallowing black also helped to hide the bike grease that always seems to accumulate all over my clothes, no matter how careful I am. (My white shirt was not so lucky.) Weather-wise, it was a temperate weekend, but it got increasingly humid as the days wore on. I’m happy to report that my feet did not feel one bit suffocated in their new woolly homes — a testament to the airflow-friendly breathability of the magical merino wool uppers. (I also paired them with Allbird’s wool-blend Trino Hiders , a perfectly-proportioned no-show sock that rarely peeks out from under shoes and stays so firmly in place that I often forget I’m wearing them.) At the end of the day, when the shoes came off, there was nary a red spot or blister — my feet were truly caressed by this soft-but-supportive style.