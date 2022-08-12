As much as we love strappy sandals and chic sunglasses, pesky upper-lip sweat usually ends up being the accessory we sport during the summer months. And now that the sweltering seasonal heat is making itself known, there’s one purchase that will totally eliminate that sweat moustache so you can focus on the more flattering aspects of your look — we’re talking about portable air conditioners, coolers, and fans.
For those moments when you’re not benefitting from your office's central air-conditioning, know that you can still keep cool this summer with a top-rated portable air conditioner. Ahead, we’ve collected 8 personal AC units that are highly rated by customers across the web. Bring a mini air cooler with you to a day at the beach or an outing to the park, and all eyes will be on your sweet summer ’fit instead of your glistening brow. Regardless of living space, occasion, or budget, these air conditioners, coolers, and fans are ready to keep you chill all summer long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.