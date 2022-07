Can Strappy Sandals Ever Be Comfortable? An Investigation.

Comfort Level: Okay, these might technically be cheating due to the leather base, but we all know that the pain factor of a strappy sandal is usually in the straps. In the case of these Alohas sandals, the straps are made from cotton rope ties. My first concern was that the rope might cause significant digging, however its unique netting made for pretty comfortable coverage and didn't tug around the toes or ankles. You just might find walking in these a little harder because of the slimmer heel.