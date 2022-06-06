Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Reformation has long had sustainable practices at the forefront of its business model, including utilising dead-stock fabric in the production process, offsetting resources and energy used, and disclosing the individual environmental impact of each garment to customers. The brand’s latest release is just the cherry on top of its already sustainable fashion: a fully recyclable trainer.
The white leather shoe comes with contrast piping in five different colourways: light green, green green, midnight blue, beige-y pink, and a blue floral print. Scroll down to learn more about Reformation's first-ever trainer that just happens to be sustainable.
The Harlow trainer is an entirely closed loop. This means that when the shoe is no longer capable of functioning as proper footwear, the remaining parts and pieces can be recycled and used to make a brand-new trainer. Ref isn't completely new to the world of fashion recycling. The brand has been reusing clothing since 2015, but this is the first time it's used old Reformation products to make new ones. All of these focused and intentionally sustainable efforts are part of the company's goal to become a certified climate-neutral company by 2025.
The Harlow is crafted in Brazil from soft cow leather that's tanned without using chrome or other harmful metals, which can pollute local water supplies and contribute to soil erosion. From a styling perspective, these versatile white sneakers pair well with a wide variety of outfits. If you want to go casual but clean in anything from jeans and a crop top to a summer-weight suit to a flowing dress, these kicks will easily become your summer go-tos.
If these trainers are piquing your interest, it may be smart to act quickly. After launching in mid-May, a few colourways quickly already sold out. However, some of our favourite colour-accent options like Lawn Green and Avocado Swirl are almost fully in stock in women’s sizes 5-11. For out-of-stock options, you can also add your name to a waitlist. For in-stock options, the Harlow is available to order on the Reformation website now.