The Harlow trainer is an entirely closed loop. This means that when the shoe is no longer capable of functioning as proper footwear, the remaining parts and pieces can be recycled and used to make a brand-new trainer. Ref isn't completely new to the world of fashion recycling. The brand has been reusing clothing since 2015, but this is the first time it's used old Reformation products to make new ones. All of these focused and intentionally sustainable efforts are part of the company's goal to become a certified climate-neutral company by 2025.