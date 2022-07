Having grown up in Australia, dressing for temperatures 35 degrees and hotter on the reg, this heat is nothing new for me. I’ve spent many a night sleeping with a damp cloth on my face in an un-air-conditioned home. And a byproduct of that is the fact that dressing for hot weather is pretty much second nature to me. From strategically choosing your fabrics to investing in anti-chafe solutions , there's plenty you can do to make life a little cooler over the next few weeks. To paraphrase Reformation , being naked is the number one heatwave-friendly option – but for when you must be in public, think of the following list as your next best bet.