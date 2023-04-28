These Fringe Dresses Will Ensure A Summer Of Fun

Rather than simply stepping into the spring/summer style season, consider sashaying your way forward with the transformative power of a fringe dress. Thanks to the cascades of tassels and strings dripping from its fabric, a fringed frock will move as you move, turning even the plainest of outfits into something with pizzazz, with little effort required.
This waterfall effect was on full display at New York Fashion Week, with fringed pieces flooding the runways of designers like Bronx and Banco, Hervé Léger, Bevza and Proenza Schouler. Whether you want to adopt the look on its own or combine it with another major trend like hot pink hues or metallic accents, this is one summer style that'll have you feeling like a fashion star.
Ahead, we've rounded up five different fringe dress styles with shoppable options for each.
