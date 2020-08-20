How To Make Butt Sweat More Comfortable In The Summer

At any given moment in the summer months, many of us may have a small river of sweat trickling down our backsides. Although it might be something you try desperately to keep to yourself, sometimes you can't hide the fact that your butt is pretty much drenched.
Butt sweat is really not something to be embarrassed about. We have sweat glands all over our bodies, and that includes the butt and groin, explains Rebecca Baxt, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. There's nothing really special about the buttocks skin that makes it sweatier in general, but butt sweat is absolutely a thing, she says.
Advertisement
Some suspect that there are higher concentrations of a specific type of sweat gland, called eccrine glands, located on the skin of your butt. Eccrine glands release sweat directly onto the surface of your skin, and they're mostly found on the soles of the feet, palms, forehead, cheeks, and armpits. There are also some logical reasons why the region gets extra damp around this time of year, such as wearing pants and being in the heat.
Keeping your butt sweat under control can be challenging, because you can't exactly swipe deodorant on your butt and call it a day. Given this struggle, ahead are a few helpful tips for controlling your swamp butt:
Experiment with body powder
The brand HIKI makes a body powder that absorbs moisture for hours; dust it on after drying off post-shower, and you might be less likely to be confronted with butt sweat. It also contains probiotics, which HIKI claims will fight odour. Megababe is known for its cult-favourite natural deodorant, but it makes a sweat-fighting "body dust" too. Both are talcum-free, and that's a must, given the potential link between talcum powder and cancers.
Use an antiperspirant
There are some wipe-on antiperspirants that come in a towelette, and contain aluminium chloride, which is stronger than regular OTC antiperspirants, explains Dee Anna Glaser, MD, FAAD, founding member of the International Hyperhidrosis Society. Applying those to the buttocks area before bed, when your skin is completely dry, can help prevent sweat the next day and minimise irritation, she says. Antiperspirant sprays can also be helpful to treat hard-to-reach areas of the body, she adds.
Advertisement
Stick to breathable fabrics
Breathable, moisture-wicking underwear is your friend — not cotton, which can trap moisture, or lace, which tends to be more irritating on your skin. Several workout brands, such as Under Armour and Athleta, sell underwear for working out that can be a godsend, even if you're going nowhere near a gym. Some patients of Dr. Glaser will wear sweat-wicking workout shorts underneath their clothing, to help prevent sweat from showing, she says.
Wear a panty liner
If you're in a bind, wearing a thin feminine pad can help to absorb sweat, Dr. Glaser says. "Sweat will sometimes drip down to the bottom of the butt and into the genital area," she says. A pad can help absorb some of that moisture, so you can "feel more confident," she says. Of course, it's important to change your pad every few hours so you're not sitting uncomfortably in your own sweat.
Change clothes after a workout
If you usually wear leggings during a workout, sweat can be more visible on your butt due to the pressure of the clothing, Dr. Baxt says. And if you're seated for the workout — such as biking, using exercise machines, rowing, or stretching — then it might make your butt sweat even more pronounced, she adds. Opt for leggings that wick away sweat, and don't forget to change out of them after your workout to prevent yeast infections or skin rashes.
Consider seeing a specialist
Excessive and unpredictable sweating seemingly without a cause is called "hyperhidrosis," and it could explain your extra-sweaty butt. The condition primarily targets the underarms, palms of hands, soles of feet and the face, but some people experience sweating in the back and groin region, or around the butt. It's worth it to find a physician who knows how to treat it. (The International Hyperhidrosis Society is a great resource if you're looking for a doctor.) Luckily, there are a few successful treatments available for those who suffer from hyperhidrosis, ranging from powerful anti-perspirants to medications and procedures such as Botox and miraDry. Don't be embarrassed to mention your sweaty butt to a doctor, Dr. Glaser says. It could be just what you need to find relief.