Joking About My Excessive Sweating Online Made Me Feel Less ‘Other’

I started joking about hyperhidrosis on my Instagram account because humour has always been one of my go-to coping mechanisms – for better or for worse! For years, I pulled out all the stops to hide my condition but approaching it with humour has given me the opportunity to talk about it with candour and transparency. It feels incredibly refreshing and affirming. Before I began speaking openly about hyperhidrosis in my life and online, I had no idea how many people were affected by the condition. I’d seen numbers, sure, but knowing that Jessica in Delaware also struggles is far more comforting to a worried mind than a cold statistic. Connecting with other people who have this condition has made me feel so much less 'other'.