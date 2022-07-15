26 Cute Cover-Ups & Co-Ords For Hot Girl Summer

Summertime is magical for many reasons. The days are longer, the office hours are shorter and frozen margs taste just that little bit sweeter. But the best thing about these warmer months is going on holiday, if you're able to. Whether you’re decamping to the coast or flying overseas for a slice of proper sun, leaving your troubles behind in exchange for rest and relaxation is what summer's all about.
Before heading on your travels it's important to make sure you've got the appropriate attire. Cover-ups and co-ords are key players for beach and pool days – swimwear tends to pull focus but it's essential to have something to protect yourself from the rays, if you prefer modest dressing or to slip on for that all-important ice cream run.
Add in the fact that it can sometimes feel funny wearing your pants in public and cover-ups are your answer. Whether you’re searching for an Ibiza-approved crochet dress or a pair of baggy board shorts, we're stepping beyond kaftans and into a world of colourful cover ups and co-ords.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover our favourite pieces for summer...
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.