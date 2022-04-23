25 Stylish & Modest Looks To Shop This Spring

Modest fashion is often connected to the Muslim faith but the act of covering up modestly applies to people of many different religions, including Jews and Christians, and the non-religious, too. But with the Western world still viewing modest fashion as a niche market, shopping for pieces on the high street remains difficult. The cuts, fabrics and lengths available often require tons of added layering to get them to work.
Modest fashion designer Kowsar Sheikh launched her hijab brand unheardofhijabi last year as a way to serve modest dressers with different fashion tastes. "A lot of modest fashion falls into a certain aesthetic that is more traditional," she says. "What I want for my space is to blow it wide open by introducing new approaches to modesty that are streetwear and stylish."
Sheikh says that covering up is becoming more normalised in wider fashion circles, paving the way for indie modest brands to take up the space that they deserve. "Modest fashion is a way of saying that we are here too, and we are also stylish and fabulous, but in a way that we are comfortable with."
As we move through spring, we’re looking to the best modest influencers in the biz for inspiration on warm weather modest looks. With Eid celebrations taking place next month, there's no better time to shop new modest looks – from boiler suits to wide-leg, crinkle crêpe trousers. Click through for our favourite modest pieces to score now.
