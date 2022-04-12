Story from Fashion

8 Of Our Favourite Spring/Summer Trends & How We’re Styling Them

Esther Newman
Designed by Kristine Romano.
Last month’s heatwave wasn’t enough for our summer wardrobes. We’ve had our taste of true spring sunshine now and we’re desperate to say goodbye to our heavy coats and loungewear and make way for colours, patterns and, well, fun.
Think: brighter, sunnier palettes; lighter materials to match our lighter moods (and rising temperatures); a return to natural textures like linen and crochet; and more flashes of skin.
This being the UK, it’s prudent to keep layers in mind for the temperamental weather. From topping our sundresses with colourful jackets to transitioning our wardrobes with midi skirts and light trousers, there's so much room for versatility this season.
In anticipation of the season ahead, we’ve pulled together eight of our favourite spring/summer '22 trends to try – plus where to shop them all now.
Bandeau Necklines

Simple but effective, bandeau tops and dresses are true summer essentials. They're easy, go well with almost every kind of outfit and are perfect for sunbathing (or showing off your summer tan). For a chill daytime look, wear with jeans and chunky trainers, and add a button-down shirt if you get chilly. For the evening, pair with an oversized blazer and heels.
shop 6 products
Djerf Avenue
Tube Top Candy
£75.00
Djerf Avenue
Collusion Plus
Bandeau Midi Bengalin Dress In Brown
£20.99
ASOS
Reformation
Elisa Cotton Knit Tube Top
£98.00
Reformation
Urban Outfitters
Uo Bandeau Mini Dress
£44.00
Urban Outfitters
Djerf Avenue
Tube Top Slushy Popsicle
£75.00
Djerf Avenue
Free People
Rio Sweater Maxi
£78.00
Free People

Crochet Bags

Nothing says summer quite like a crochet bag. They add a boho touch to even the simplest outfit, from jeans and a tee to your go-to summer dress. While there's always the traditional granny square, we also love Staud's playful fruit bag and Casablanca's logo design.
shop 6 products
panterpoes
Custom Crochet Check Tote
£55.00
Depop
Suryo
Bucket Of Benjamins Crochet Mini Bucket Bag
£145.00
Cult Mia
ByCamiArt
Granny Square Crochet Tote Bag
£73.42
Etsy
Staud
Anita Fruit-crochet And Leather Bucket Bag
£340.00
Matches Fashion
Shiraleah
Tallulah Crochet Bag
£58.00
Anthropolgie
Casablanca
Crochet Logo Bag
£289.00
End Clothing

Platform Mary Janes

Calling it now: Nodaleto's Bulla Babies are going to be the shoe of the season. Platform Mary Janes encapsulate some of SS22's biggest trend moments all in one: the twee revival, the femininity of balletcore and TikTok's growing fascination with the '60s and the coquette aesthetic. Plus, they're easier to walk in than regular heels and give your legs a sculpted look.
shop 6 products
ASOS DESIGN
Penny Platform Mary Jane Heeled Shoes In B...
£28.00
ASOS
Nasty Gal
Patent Faux Leather Flare Heel Mary Jane S...
£41.40£69.00
Nasty Gal
Nodaleto
Bulla Babies Patent-leather Mary Jane Pumps
£595.00
Matches Fashion
Koi Footwear
Tira Mary Jane Shoes
£40.00
Urban Outfitters
Free People
Madison Mary Jane Platforms
£158.00
Free People
Free People
Gwen Platform Mary Janes
£148.00
Free People

Easy, Breezy Linen

Sure, linen is nothing new but since lockdown, it's been back in a big way, whether you're pairing it with Birkenstocks for hot days working from home or wearing a linen suit for office days. This season, brands are experimenting with the versatile fabric, including Arkitaip’s mix-and-match co-ords and jumpsuits and MagicLinen's colourful house dresses with pockets.
shop 6 products
Poetry
Fine Linen And Cotton Shirt
£89.00
Poetry
Arkitaip
The Xavi Linen Bandeau Top In Black
£65.00
Arkitaip
Arkitaip
The Catalina Linen Wrap Skirt In Black
£165.00
Arkitaip
MagicLinen
Midi Linen Dress Venice In Green
£91.54
MagicLinen
Arket
High Waist Linen Trousers
£69.00
Arket
MagicLinen
Linen Pinafore Dress Visby In Tan
£65.00£72.22
MagicLinen

Waistcoats

A waistcoat adds the perfect ‘00s vibe (think Monica in Friends) however you style it – with jeans, trousers, a mini skirt or a slip dress. Plus, there are tons of fits out there – whether you want to button up and wear one as a top, or as a layering piece over a tee or jumper. What's more, this trend is officially Bella Hadid-approved.
shop 6 products
Reformation
Devin Vest
£130.00
Reformation
Urban Outfitters Archive
Stone Button-up Waistcoat
£38.00
Urban Outfitters
Y.A.S
Y.a.s Waistcoat Co-ord In Pink
£50.00
ASOS
Monika The Label
Harry Floral Waistcoat
£79.00
Monika The Label
Rouje
Jacob Top
£150.00
Rouje
Urban Outfitters Archive
Green Naples Waistcoat
£36.00
Urban Outfitters

Cutouts

This season, designers are all about exposing skin with a wide range of cutouts. If you’re not totally keen on maximum exposure, one trick is to style your cutout pieces with more structured looks. Think: a cutout top with high-waisted jeans or a cutout dress with knee-high boots.
shop 6 products
Lirika Matoshi
Radiant Heart Knit Sweater
£280.00
Lirika Matoshi
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Twist Front Rib Mini Dress In Orange
£28.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Cut-out Slash Top
£39.00
Urban Outfitters
Farai London
Kekeo Abstract-print Stretch-jersey Mini D...
£165.00
Selfridges
Missyempire
Ring Cut Out Detail Long Sleeve Mini Dress...
£26.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Asymmetrical Cut-out Tank Top
£24.00
Urban Outfitters

Colourful (Faux) Leather Jackets

Meet your new summer style BFF: the colourful faux leather jacket. Perfect for overcast days and chilly evenings, it can add a lot more excitement than your black or grey mainstay. Try venturing into more boxy styles for that ‘90s-inspired vibe.
shop 6 products
Monki
Pu Coat In Blue
£42.00£60.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Uo 70s Faux-leather Blazer
£50.00£72.00
Urban Outfitters
RIXO
Francis Green Short Collared Jacket
£425.00
Rixo
Urban Outfitters
Uo Jade 70s Faux-leather Bomber Jacket
£41.00£69.00
Urban Outfitters
Karen Millen
Leather Seam Detail Buckle Waist Jacket
£319.20£399.00
KAREN MILLEN
Urban Outfitters
Uo Faux Leather Blazer
£69.00
Urban Outfitters

Seventies Shades

With their signature thick frames, tinted lenses and oversized shapes, eyewear designers are definitely feeling the '70s this season. It's another fun way to bring colour into your SS22 wardrobe and we’re here for it.
shop 6 products
ASOS DESIGN
Recycled Frame Oversized Plastic Aviator S...
£12.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Rocky Black Sunglasses
£18.00
Urban Outfitters
Vallon
Howlin'
£93.00
Vallon
Madein
70s Collection Yellow Tint Lens Sunglasses
£4.80£10.00
ASOS
Taylor Morris
Sidney Sunglasses
£150.00
Taylor Morris
End.
Jimbob Aviator Sunglasses
£129.00
Poppy Lissiman
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

