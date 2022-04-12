Last month’s heatwave wasn’t enough for our summer wardrobes. We’ve had our taste of true spring sunshine now and we’re desperate to say goodbye to our heavy coats and loungewear and make way for colours, patterns and, well, fun.
This being the UK, it’s prudent to keep layers in mind for the temperamental weather. From topping our sundresses with colourful jackets to transitioning our wardrobes with midi skirts and light trousers, there's so much room for versatility this season.
In anticipation of the season ahead, we’ve pulled together eight of our favourite spring/summer '22 trends to try – plus where to shop them all now.
Bandeau Necklines
Simple but effective, bandeau tops and dresses are true summer essentials. They're easy, go well with almost every kind of outfit and are perfect for sunbathing (or showing off your summer tan). For a chill daytime look, wear with jeans and chunky trainers, and add a button-down shirt if you get chilly. For the evening, pair with an oversized blazer and heels.
Crochet Bags
Nothing says summer quite like a crochet bag. They add a boho touch to even the simplest outfit, from jeans and a tee to your go-to summer dress. While there's always the traditional granny square, we also love Staud's playful fruit bag and Casablanca's logo design.
Platform Mary Janes
Calling it now: Nodaleto's Bulla Babies are going to be the shoe of the season. Platform Mary Janes encapsulate some of SS22's biggest trend moments all in one: the twee revival, the femininity of balletcore and TikTok's growing fascination with the '60s and the coquette aesthetic. Plus, they're easier to walk in than regular heels and give your legs a sculpted look.
Easy, Breezy Linen
Sure, linen is nothing new but since lockdown, it's been back in a big way, whether you're pairing it with Birkenstocks for hot days working from home or wearing a linen suit for office days. This season, brands are experimenting with the versatile fabric, including Arkitaip’s mix-and-match co-ords and jumpsuits and MagicLinen's colourful house dresses with pockets.
Waistcoats
A waistcoat adds the perfect ‘00s vibe (think Monica in Friends) however you style it – with jeans, trousers, a mini skirt or a slip dress. Plus, there are tons of fits out there – whether you want to button up and wear one as a top, or as a layering piece over a tee or jumper. What's more, this trend is officially Bella Hadid-approved.
Cutouts
This season, designers are all about exposing skin with a wide range of cutouts. If you’re not totally keen on maximum exposure, one trick is to style your cutout pieces with more structured looks. Think: a cutout top with high-waisted jeans or a cutout dress with knee-high boots.
Colourful (Faux) Leather Jackets
Meet your new summer style BFF: the colourful faux leather jacket. Perfect for overcast days and chilly evenings, it can add a lot more excitement than your black or grey mainstay. Try venturing into more boxy styles for that ‘90s-inspired vibe.
Seventies Shades
With their signature thick frames, tinted lenses and oversized shapes, eyewear designers are definitely feeling the '70s this season. It's another fun way to bring colour into your SS22 wardrobe and we’re here for it.
