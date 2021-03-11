Story from Fashion

Pack Away Your Puffer, Here Are 30 Jackets To Ready You For Spring

Georgia Murray
Photo Courtesy of Mango. Designed by Kristine Romano.
Dare we say it? Has spring finally sprung? After what felt like the longest winter on record thanks to miserable weather, the third lockdown in 12 months and a cancelled Christmas, daffodils and tulips are blooming, the sun is shining and longer days are stretching out before us.
Our puffer coat has been our wardrobe's hardest working piece this winter, seeing us through socially distanced dates, government-sanctioned walks and hourlong Sainsbury's queues but it's time to shake off the heavy-duty outerwear and embrace something more suitable for spring.
Whether you reach for a trusty denim jacket, a colour-block button-up or a classic trench, there's a jacket for everyone this season. Click through to find our favourite pieces for sunnier days.
