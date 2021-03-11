Our puffer coat has been our wardrobe's hardest working piece this winter, seeing us through socially distanced dates, government-sanctioned walks and hourlong Sainsbury's queues but it's time to shake off the heavy-duty outerwear and embrace something more suitable for spring.
Whether you reach for a trusty denim jacket, a colour-block button-up or a classic trench, there's a jacket for everyone this season. Click through to find our favourite pieces for sunnier days.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.