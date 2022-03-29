8 UK TikTok Creators On How They Dress For Their City

Is there one thing that sums up hard-to-define British style? We'd argue not. If you were to travel across the nation, from Cardiff to London to Edinburgh and beyond, you'd discover quite the array of unique and exciting style subcultures.
So – while we'd love to take a nationwide road trip to see for ourselves – we decided to ask TikTok fashion creators from across the UK for a snapshot of style in their cities.
Whether they've deliberately moved to a part of the country where their style is embraced or don't feel like their fashion choices are impacted at all by where they live, keep scrolling to discover the spring trends UK creators are loving right now, where they get their inspiration from and what the fashion scene is like in each city – along with TikToks straight from their feeds, too.