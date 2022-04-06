With many of us picking up our pre-pandemic travel plans and using this year as the opportunity to go abroad, you might want some refreshers on how to dress for all the planes, trains and automobiles.
Sure, it's easy enough to throw on your trusty ol' sweats for the journey but after what feels like years of wearing our matching sweatsuits to death, it can be fun to experiment with some not-so-monotonous travel 'fits.
Where better to find inspiration than from our favourite fashion creators on the 'gram? So behold: seven cute (yet stylish) travel outfit ideas for trips long-haul and short, plus an insight into where these content creators are travelling this year. Even better, we've packed in the products you can buy now to steal their style.