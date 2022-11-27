These Are Europe’s Cheapest Places To Visit (& Two Are In The UK)

The historic city in southern Spain tops the list because it has a wide array of free attractions – including its iconic palace, the Alhambra – and nightlife that won't break the bank.
According to journey planning site Omio, which compiled the list of affordable European holiday spots, Granada has 86 bars and nightclubs where beer costs around £2.
Other factors that Omio took into account when compiling the list include the price of dinner for two, the cost of public transport, the number of free public water fountains, and the number of free public WiFi spots.
Another historic city, Bruges, finishes second on the list, thanks largely to its array of free attractions and relatively affordable guided tours. However, Omio does note that the Belgian city's affordable dining options are pretty much limited to fast food spots.
Perhaps surprisingly, Venice in Italy – a city synonymous with luxury and glamour – places third. According to Omio, "it is possible to have a cheap holiday in Venice" by making full use of the city's free water mountains and sticking to free attractions including St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto Bridge. The average price of a beer there is just under £4, though dinner for two is a hefty £52 based on starter, main and dessert for two people.
Two UK cities make the list: Edinburgh and Cambridge. As you'd expect, neither benefits from cheap food and drink prices, but they do have a large number of free attractions and affordable guided tours. In fact, Edinburgh has 321 things to see for free, more than any other city on the list.
You can check out the full list of affordable destinations here. For even more travel inspo, you can also check out Lonely Planet's top 30 destinations for 2023, which were named earlier in November.