Let's get one thing straight; Venice is touristy. Yes, Venice is also beautiful, decadent, fantastically gastronomic and all sorts of romantic, but it's not the place for a city breakers looking for that undiscovered neighbourhood full of fancy coffee shops.
That said, Venice is touristy for a reason. It's a city built on canals for goodness sake. So, if you haven't been yet, it's time to rectify that. Because once you get past the selfie sticks and groups of school children, it's a fascinating city that has as much culture as water.
Oh and the food offerings and Aperol spritzes? Yeah, you're going to want to get on them too.