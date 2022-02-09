"I had a brief emo phase in my early teen years. I’m glad I deleted my Myspace account a long time ago so those photos can’t ever come back to haunt me! So much energy went into straightening my hair and using loads of hairspray so it stayed in place. I have naturally very curly hair but I was determined to straighten it every day. I got most of the things for this look from Afflecks Palace in Manchester. The accessories were the most important part to this look I think. The Converse are my own but I took the white laces out and replaced them with green ones. I made the bracelets and necklaces from scratch, which was very time-consuming! I felt a bit of affection towards this one. Not because I like the way it looks at all but because it reminds me of being an awkward teenager – getting up at the crack of dawn to straighten my hair for hours before piling on Dream Matte Mousse and Rimmel eyeliner, and probably having 'Rawr xD' in my MSN username."