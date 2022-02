Looking back, Maccabee says she experimented with a lot of different scenes. "I think when you’re growing up in the suburbs but still have access to a city you are constantly aware of trends in music and fashion but are often a bit behind," she says. "I was definitely an indie kid, then had a bit of a scene kid /emo phase. I dyed my hair black and had a huge side fringe – there was a lot of backcombing. In Manchester there’s a place called Afflecks Palace. A big group of us would get the bus into town and spend ages in there, looking at everything but very rarely buying. There are still a lot of the same shops there [now]. I guess my style was very reflective of the music I was listening to. Throughout my emo phase there was a lot of Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Green Day but I also had a big indie phase – I think most teens did in the late noughties. During that time I listened to The Kooks, The Fratellis, Florence and the Machine, The Maccabees and the Arctic Monkeys." Later, she says, she remembers saving up for the iconic American Apparel disco pants and a lot of tea dresses, too.