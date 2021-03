Am I Too Brown To Be Emo? How Alternative Beauty Favours Whiteness

Though progress is slow, awareness and activism inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years has marked a turning point, particularly for alternative culture. Social media is a great place to start challenging what we perceive as the alternative norm. Marley is a YouTuber and the CEO of Glam Goth Beauty , and a pioneer for many young Black women and non-binary alternative beauty lovers. On Instagram, her beauty brand has a reach of 50.5k followers and champions alternative people of colour. Speaking to Marley proved that while alternative culture is supposedly built on inclusion, the lack of representation is detrimental and disheartening. "In every industry, everything is predominantly white and there's an indescribable feeling, like I would never really, truly belong," she told me. Marley agrees that beauty brands need to take initiative and foster diversity and inclusion in this space. "I want people to look at me, and all alternative people of colour, and see that it is possible to be Black and tattooed in the beauty industry."