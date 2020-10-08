The Surprising Way Lipstick Has Helped Me Explore My Gender Identity

Now I no longer shoulder the weight of expectation that a young woman should know how to apply mascara or be a dab hand at winged eyeliner. Makeup makes me feel trans. I want to navigate using lipstick while packing (wearing padding or a phallic object in the front of the trousers or underwear to give the appearance of having a penis) and binding (the act of pushing the breast tissue down to create the appearance of a flat chest), both commonly practised by trans men, too.