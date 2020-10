The Surprising Way Lipstick Has Helped Me Explore My Gender Identity

Of course they don't; makeup doesn't equal gender any more than genitals do. But it took coming out as trans for me to truly believe that I wasn't broken. Makeup has always confused me and, growing up, I didn't understand why the girls around me were so interested in it or why there was an assumption that I would be, too. When I was 11 years old, my friend threw a makeover party for her birthday. Afterwards, I tried to want to wear makeup but it didn't work out and I realised that I could never be 'normal'. I couldn't make myself care about sparkly eyeshadow.