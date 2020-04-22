Help! Am I Becoming An Accidental #TradWife?

Of course, there are male/female couples where the total opposite is true ("I'm the only one with work, so my husband is the domestic goddess," one person tells me. "He fucking loves it.") and plenty of people in same-sex or non-binary relationships are going through their own household shake-up as their mutual workloads change. But for those of us suddenly finding ourselves in the role of full-time female homemaker, is the pandemic just a break from normal programming – a kind of 'all rules are off' scenario where we can dip a tentative toe into alternative lifestyles? Or could it be the start of something more sinister: a backslide? One minute you’re thinking, Hmm, I could take an old toothbrush to that tile grout, the next you’re ironing their pants to the gentle strains of Destiny’s Child’s "Cater 2 U". At least that’s my worry.