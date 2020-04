Help! Am I Becoming An Accidental #TradWife?

But for us lucky ones, who are freely choosing to play the housewife rather than being forced into the role by circumstance, I think something else could be going on. Reams have been written about the fetishisation of productivity and the pressure on us all to be monetising every hobby and performing every pastime for an audience of followers. When work has infringed on more and more of our leisure time, and even that leisure time has been wrung out for likes and validation, perhaps it’s not surprising that we’re enjoying the novelty of tasks done for nobody but us and the people we love. Mould-free tile grout isn’t going to get me a book deal. Nobody is queuing up to sponsor my freshly washed cushion covers. Small domestic wins might not be important according to my usual value system but they bring a sense of private satisfaction that can’t be graded, promoted or reviewed badly on Amazon. I could get used to this.