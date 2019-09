In Defence Of Being Unproductive

In this, the age of #MondayMotivation and working vacations, where even our side hustles are supposed to have side hustles, it’s so easy to believe that the more we do, the more we are. "Live life to the full!" we’re urged, so we fill up our diaries accordingly. Likewise any creative outlet needs to be milked for #content and monetised for gain. "You should start an Etsy store!" we tell a friend who has knitted a single scarf. "This should be a podcast!" we convince each other drunkenly in Ubers. And on the one hand it’s brilliant, because the ease with which anyone can start a project means women and maligned communities have more ways to build a career on their own terms. But on the other hand, the pressure of keeping up all those projects can be a road that leads nowhere but burnout.