Money Diary: A Senior Fraud Analyst On £32,226

Conclusion



"I definitely churn money when I first get paid, but I don’t mind this week as it was a bank holiday. Although I worked, I was out and about with friends enjoying myself. Writing it down really does make you realise how much though! I rarely drink nowadays and as you can see didn’t consume any alcohol this week. I find I can enjoy myself spending time with friends without drinking, plus I cant stand the hangovers. This week was deffo higher than normal as well due to the Boots order. I also got my nails done which happens every third week-ish. I can live really frugally if needed and I’m always stocked up with food, cleaning products, toiletries etc so if gets to the end of month and money is running low I know I have everything I need to survive. Roll on next payday as I'll have a really good overtime month. All the extra money will go in my holiday pot."