Biggest negotiation regret: I went for a job while doing my master's, and I asked for three days off a month for the first three months to complete my master's. They offered to drop me down to part-time with reduced salary. I agreed and then mentioned my master's required a three-month work experience element. They then turned the paid job offer into an unpaid internship citing my lack of flexibility. I ended up turning down the offer as I would have needed to quit my paid customer service job to accommodate this. Now I am further into my career, I feel I could have negotiated this better and kept the original offer or at least a paid role.