Salary Story: I Quit While On Holiday

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 38
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Group marketing manager, fashion
Current salary: £90,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 16
Starting salary: £22,500
Biggest salary drop: From £40,000 to £37,000 in 2016.
Biggest salary jump: From £53,000 to £90,000 in 2022.
Biggest negotiation regret: Staying loyal to a job for fun/friends/thinking work is your identity is a mistake. You work to live not live to work. This is how companies stop you from leaving and when you're young you get wrapped up in the 'fun work lifestyle'. Jumping between companies and jobs is the best thing to do to gain new skills and staying for years makes you too comfortable. I have seen so many friends struggle in their mid 30s due to being too loyal and comfortable. I saw this quote and it stuck with me: 'You are either earning or learning'; if you get both then best scenario, but if you haven't got either then GTFO.
Best salary advice: Make sure you have progression/development and after two years if there is none then move on and constantly test the waters elsewhere. You never know who might tap you on the shoulder and want to have a chat. Doors open in every direction without you realising it. It's all about keeping those bridges open (not in a kiss-ass kind of way). Being a friendly person goes a long way and people don't forget this.