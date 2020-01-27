We're not vacuous just because we vacuum.
If my husband wants to 'pay me' to stay at home doing the things I need to make sure my child and I survive, and all I have to do is lay out one extra plate and make sure his underpants are clean – that's a trade I'm more than happy with!
View this post on Instagram
But first Tea ☕️ SO much housework to do today. The floors need special attention, and I have a mountain of laundry to do... but first - tea! Which housekeeping tasks do you love, and what do you dislike? Today is a day of opposites for me. I LOVE laundry, but vacuuming and mopping are my least favourites. Which is probably why I’m procrastinating with the Earl Grey! 😊️ . . . #housewife #housewifelife #butfirsttea #tradwife #tradwivesuk #tradlife #tradwifeuk #hinching #hincharmy #traditionalhousewife #happyhousewife #traditionalvalues #fascinatingwomanhood #femininity #femininestyle #femininelifestyle #homemakingministries #happywifehappylife #housewifeblog #stepfordwife #vintagekitchen #thedarlingacademy #femininefamily #ladieslikeus #beating50percent #retrohousewife #traditionalism #aloveletterlife #vintagehousewife 🇬🇧
My husband is not expected to do any of the housework or cooking, he goes out to work all day doing his job and I stay home doing mine.
Being a TradWife came very naturally to me. I'm so content with visits from loved ones, knowing they'll leave with a belly of freshly baked cake.
It isn't submitting to 'men', it is just giving my husband the lead in things which are more important to him than me.
I see staying at home to raise my children as a political act of rebellion against the oppression of women.