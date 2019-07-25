Do you know which day your bins are collected? Do you know if there is bread in your freezer? Do you remember to buy Christmas cards in October? Do you have the phone number of your doctor’s surgery saved in your phone? Do you close the drawers after you’ve taken out what you need? If you have children, do you know the names of their friends? Their friends’ parents? Their teacher? Do you know when you last did a Big Shop? When the toilet was last cleaned? Do you remember the name of your friend’s new girlfriend? If you have a partner, do you know the name of their grandmother? Where they live? How they like their tea? Do you know when you’ll next need to water the plants? Do you organise someone to come and feed your cat if you’re away? Do you remember to call your mum on a difficult anniversary? Do you know where your passport is, right now? Could you say, off the top of your head, exactly how much milk is in the fridge?