Now we're fully in coronavirus season, people attending A&E are either sicker or have more serious injuries. Thankfully, fewer patients means that you can spend more time and energy focusing on them. However, the decision to admit a patient into hospital is more complex. Hospitals now carry the inherent risk of exposure to coronavirus, irrespective of our best efforts with infection control. For those who need admission for non-COVID illnesses, it's a risk we need to consider. With the elderly or those with pre-existing medical conditions, it’s an even finer balance, as they are more vulnerable and are likely to become more unwell if they catch COVID-19.