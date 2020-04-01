Housing costs: £644, going up to £674 next month.

Loan payments: £408. I consolidated all my debt two years ago and only have two payments left!

Utilities: All included in rent.

Transportation: £136 for a zone 1-2 travel card.

Phone bill: £15.

Savings? I have four savings accounts: one with my bank which is my main savings and I try to put half my overtime pay in there. I pay £50 a month into a help to buy ISA but will change to the max amount once my loan is paid off. A Monzo daily savings which rounds what I have spent to the nearest pound and puts it aside for me – this is the one I dip into the most. My fourth is another Monzo that I started at the beginning of the year. I pay in £1 on Monday, £2 on Tuesday etc. and any extra unexpected money I get; this was meant to be used for holiday spending money.

Other: Registration fee for work £130 which I pay yearly. Royal College of Nursing Union £16 monthly, Netflix £6, internet £20.