The Surprising Way Lipstick Has Helped Me Explore My Gender Identity

After years of feeling broken, it's amazing how easy it has been to flip the switch. Makeup went from representing a way in which I was failing at being a woman to something that's fun and playful. I no longer skirt around the makeup counters in Boots and I don't have to be ashamed that I've never mastered how to apply blusher. I can approach makeup with curiosity and experimentation, trying it on like a denim jacket or stomp-on-the-patriarchy boots. I'm still finding my style but without all of those expectations, that exploration has become fun. Realising I'm trans has allowed me to embrace some of the femininity that I've feared for so long.