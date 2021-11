I Haven’t Shaved For A Whole Year & Here’s Why I May Never Do So Again

We have been led to believe that hairiness is a signifier of masculinity. It suggests that as women, the less hair we have, the more 'feminine' we are. Some TikTok users emphasise that perhaps they are 'too' hairy but these comments and posts are quickly called out and any criticism nipped in the bud. Videos also show that the new era of embracing body hair isn't going anywhere. TikToker Anna , who speaks openly about being an Asian woman with "thick, coarse, dark hair", recently discussed this on the app. In response to a comment from a male follower, she said: "There’s this conception that women should be hairless and I think it comes as a shock when they see how much hair a woman can grow." Referring to a video posted this year, which showed her underarm hair, Anna continued: "When I made that video, my armpit hair wasn’t even as long as it could be, so if that is disgusting to you, I think that’s a you problem, because body hair is natural and if you don’t want to remove it, you don’t have to remove it for other people."