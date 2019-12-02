5 Women On How They Really Feel About Their Laser Hair Removal

When shaving becomes too time-consuming, regular waxes continue to hurt like a bitch, and epilating feels like a form of modern torture, laser hair removal — which uses targeted laser beams to destroy hair follicles and prevent future growth — can start to feel like a really good idea.
Once considered a luxury item, the popularity of the treatment has been helped along by both lower prices and celebrities — Kim Kardashian and Cardi B among them — who have become increasingly vocal about the wonders of the multi-step procedure. But, as with any treatment that ends with more or less permanent results, not everyone is pleased with their decision. While some feel freedom after banishing all the hair on their bodies for good, others express deep regret — especially given how the conversation around body hair has shifted in recent years.
Ahead, five women talk about their own differing experiences with laser hair removal, and how they really feel about it now.