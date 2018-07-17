The Secret To A Less-Painful Wax

Let's start with the former."Hard wax is best for sensitive, smaller areas, such as the face, under arms, and bikini area," says Baker. "It has a lower melting point so it's more comfortable to use in sensitive areas and it can grip hair as short as 2mm." At Bliss specifically, Baker says that a layer of oil is spread on the skin before the hard wax is applied, which protects the skin from being irritated when the wax is pulled away. "Usually hard wax is strip-less, meaning once the wax hardens, we are able to remove it without a strip," says Baker.