This Is The Secret To A Less-Painful Wax

Possibly more important than diligent waxing pre-care, is careful post-care. "To protect against bumps and ingrowns, your post-care is essential," says Baker. "Use an antibacterial wash, like something with tea tree oil, that will help keep the area balanced and clear of bacteria," she continues, adding that regular exfoliation is important. "Begin using something like Bump Attendant Ingrown Eliminating Pads 24 hours after your wax and then every day until your next wax. They'll keep the area exfoliated and smooth and help prevent ingrowns from appearing," Baker suggests. "For weekly care, we recommend full body exfoliation 2-3 times a week. Use something like the Bliss Hot Salt Scrub or Lemon & Sage Satin Skin Body Polish all over to keep your entire body (even the bikini area) soft and smooth. The coarser the hair, the more painful the next wax will be, so softening the follicle is key."